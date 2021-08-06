Advanced software and a Pak footprint: RPF to hack ticket touts in Pune, Mumbai, Bihar

PUNE As Covid restrictions are easing around the state, but for Pune, once again, passengers travelling by rail have also increased.

Coming down heavily on this illegal ticketing touts, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Pune railway division has started procuring advance software to “hack this racket”.

RPF claims to have found “footprints from Pakistan” among touts involved in illegal ticket bookings, especially at the Pune, Mumbai and Bihar railway stations.

“Applicant needs to book a railway ticket from the IRCTC website, and for each mobile number only one person can login. Also, as per the central government telecom rules, one person can have a maximum of 12 mobile numbers registered on his/her name. Still we have found that these illegal touts book many tickets using advanced software, and all from one mobile number. Our cyber cell of RPF Pune division is constantly monitoring their activities and their footprints have been traced to Pakistan. Most of these hackers and touts are found to be from other countries. They mostly reserve tickets in bulk for trains running from Mumbai, Pune and Bihar railway stations,” said RPF Pune divisional security commissioner Uday Singh Pawar.

The Pune RPF division has the country’s first cyber cell under the Indian Railway, which was formed in July 2019, and its operations were kept secret initially for some important investigations.

Railway decided to start cyber cells in six different cities. There are various cyber-related investigations undertaken by this cell, which include keeping a watch on illegal online ticketing, social media and various cyber frauds, A dedicate team of eight work in the including cyber experts.

“When we started getting the footprints of Pakistani agents and illegal touts doing online ticketing we started focusing on them. These agents are upgrading their modus operandi and using advance softwares to do illegal ticket reservation, so is the RPF cyber cell is now procuring new software to stay one step ahead. Our main focus is to identify these illegal ticketing activities, find the touts and their modus operandi and crack down their racket,” added Pawar.