Afghan students in Prayagraj fear for safety of their families in home country

Afghan students studying in Prayagraj–based higher educational institutions are worried for the security and well-being of their loved ones in Afghanistan, their home land, where Taliban seized power.

Afghan students pursuing courses like MTech, MBA and PhD at Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) at Naini are offering prayers for the safety of their family members in Afghanistan and making desperate efforts to contact them.

“These are tough times for all Afghans. We are offering prayers that our family members remain safe during this transition and we all get to see them in a peaceful environment,” said Zakir Ullah Fazli,a PhD student.

With him were other students from Afghanistan including Faruk Ullah (pursuing MTech course), Nawazis Razaye (MSc), Ziaullhaq Zia (MBA), Shafiullah Stankzai (MTech), all of whom hail from different cities of Afghanistan including Kabul, Kunar, Ahmad Aba and Kunduz among others.

“We are praying to Allah for better days for our country which has a rich history. I hope everything is peaceful again and we all can visit our homes. I was able to speak to my family members two days back and things were bad there with Taliban heading towards Kabul. I am very worried,” said Zakir Ullah.

SHUATS international division’s liaison officer Mohammad Majid said efforts were being made to ensure that all Afghan students of SHUATS get to talk to their family members using the helpline number now made functional. We are extending all support to them, he added.

Mohammad Majid shared that till outbreak of Covid-19, 120 students from Afghanistan were enrolled at SHUATS but left. “Presently we have nine students from Afghanistan admitted enrolled with us and out whom four are already in their home country while five are here,” he added.

Similarly, two dozen Afghan students enrolled in different courses at Allahabad University are also worried over the safety of their family members and their own future.

Malik Mohhammad, a student of MA Hindi at AU and hailing from Kabul shared, “I was able to speak to my family three days back and I am unable to connect to them since Sunday. I somehow managed to talk to one of my relatives who informed me that my parents were safe,” he added.

Malik said, “Future of many students like me, who are studying here on fellowship, hangs in balance till the new regime extends the financial support, otherwise we will not be able to continue our studies”.

Abdul Rehman, a BCom final year students at AU hails from Laghman province of Afghanistan said “I was able to talk to my family members. All of them are staying at home and scared. I am very worried for their safety as Taliban now controls the entire area where my family lives,” he said.

Senior faculty member and International Students Advisor of AU Prof AR Siddiqui said that out of 31 foreign students enrolled at AU, 26 were from Afghanistan. “We would soon be holding counseling sessions for our students from Afghanistan and extend all help that we can in these tough times,” he said.