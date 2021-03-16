After 44 days, UP’s fresh case count crosses 200 mark

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s daily Covid case count crossed the 200-mark on Monday, after a period of 44 days while Lucknow also saw a spike in fresh cases (44) – the maximum in one day in March. As many as 32 districts reported zero fresh cases in the state.

With 228 new cases, the state’s infection tally rose to 6,05,655. Two deaths (one each in Lucknow and Sonebhadra) took UP’s fatality count to 8,750, as per the health department.

On January 31, UP had reported 226 cases and since then the daily count remained below 200. On February 1, there were 171 fresh Covid cases.

“Cases in some districts are rising, particularly where travellers have returned from other states and have tested positive. We need to ensure similar precautions as we did in March and April 2020, by using masks, hand-washing and maintaining social distance. This will help curb infection spread and break the infection chain,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference on Tuesday.

There were 151 fresh cases in the state on March 15, 178 on March 14, 156 on March 13, 167 on March 12, 146 cases on March 11 and 128 on March 10.

During the day, Lucknow reported 44 fresh Covid cases, Kanpur five, Prayagraj five, Ghaziabad 15, Gautam Buddh Nagar 17, Meerut 19, Varanasi 10, Mathura 10, Aligarh 14 and Muzaffarnagar 10, according to the state health department data.

There were 1,912 active cases in the state while 5,94,993 patients had recovered till now. UP tested 32948378 Covid samples, including 1,00,329 in the past 24 hours.

“Lucknow has reported 82,213 cases, of which 80,740 have recovered and the recovery rate is 98.20%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. Fresh cases in Lucknow were reported from Alambagh, Indira Nagar, Talkatora, Vikas Nagar, Hazratganj and Madiyaon.

Experts said there was a need to adhere to Covid protocols during all outdoor activities. “Cases are rising and we need to stick to the Covid protocols while stepping out of our homes and also when we return. This is necessary to keep the fresh case count low,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director, Healthcity Hospital.