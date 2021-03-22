After 65 days, UP’s daily case count breaches 500-mark

LUCKNOW After 65 days, Uttar Pradesh saw a single-day spike of over 500 Covid cases (542) on Monday, taking the state’s caseload to 6,08,076 while one death in Kanpur pushed the fatality count to 8,760.

On January 16, that state had reported 533 cases, after which the fresh case count remained below 500 and gradually touched 58-mark in February, as per the health department.

“Recovery rate in the state is 98% and this has come down from 98.25% after Covid cases went up in the past few days. It is time for us to remain on high alert as daily cases are rising,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference.

“Passengers are coming from other states, hence it is now our responsibility that we ask all travellers to get themselves tested, if they haven’t in the past 2-3 days,” said Prasad. He said screening and testing of travellers was crucial to control new cases.

According to health department data, Lucknow reported 147 Covid cases, Jhansi 35, Kanpur 23, Prayagraj 32, Ghaziabad 9, Gautam Buddh Nagar 29, Meerut 25 and Varanasi 34. Till now, 5,95,920 patients had recovered in the state, including 177 in the past 24 hours and the number of active cases was 3,396.

UP tested 3.37 crore Covid samples till now, including 1,35,257 in the past 24 hours. Of these, over 50% were via RT-PCR, said Prasad. He said the gram nigrani samitis and mohalla nigrani samitis in rural and urban areas needed to work.

“Lucknow has till now reported 82,832 cases, of which 80,879 have recovered and the recovery rate is 97.64%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow, fresh cases were reported from different areas including Indira Nagar 20, Gomti Nagar 14, Hazratganj 10, Aliganj 10, Manak Nagar 10, Vikas Nagar 10 and Ashiana 12.

Graphic

Rising trend in Uttar Pradesh

Day Cases

March 22 – 542

March 21 – 496

March 20 – 442

March 19 – 393

March 18 -- 321

March 17 -- 261

March 16 – 228

March 15 – 151

March 14 – 178

March 13 – 156

March 12 – 167

March 11 – 146

March 10 – 128

Cases in Lucknow

March 22 – 147

March 21 -- 141

March 20 -- 115

March 19-- 90

March 18 -- 77

March 17 – 54

March 16 – 44

March 15 – 35