Home / Cities / Others / After 65 days, UP’s daily case count breaches 500-mark
others

After 65 days, UP’s daily case count breaches 500-mark

LUCKNOW After 65 days, Uttar Pradesh saw a single-day spike of over 500 Covid cases (542) on Monday, taking the state’s caseload to 6,08,076 while one death in Kanpur pushed the fatality count to 8,760
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:12 PM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW After 65 days, Uttar Pradesh saw a single-day spike of over 500 Covid cases (542) on Monday, taking the state’s caseload to 6,08,076 while one death in Kanpur pushed the fatality count to 8,760.

On January 16, that state had reported 533 cases, after which the fresh case count remained below 500 and gradually touched 58-mark in February, as per the health department.

“Recovery rate in the state is 98% and this has come down from 98.25% after Covid cases went up in the past few days. It is time for us to remain on high alert as daily cases are rising,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference.

“Passengers are coming from other states, hence it is now our responsibility that we ask all travellers to get themselves tested, if they haven’t in the past 2-3 days,” said Prasad. He said screening and testing of travellers was crucial to control new cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Village heads in J’khand’s Kolhan set to get judicial powers under a British rule still alive

HC asks law colleges to stop admissions for now, scraps B.Ed college appointments

‘Voters will give befitting reply to corrupt regime in Kerala’: Rahul Gandhi

Pvt hospitals in Kanpur run out of Covid vaccine

According to health department data, Lucknow reported 147 Covid cases, Jhansi 35, Kanpur 23, Prayagraj 32, Ghaziabad 9, Gautam Buddh Nagar 29, Meerut 25 and Varanasi 34. Till now, 5,95,920 patients had recovered in the state, including 177 in the past 24 hours and the number of active cases was 3,396.

UP tested 3.37 crore Covid samples till now, including 1,35,257 in the past 24 hours. Of these, over 50% were via RT-PCR, said Prasad. He said the gram nigrani samitis and mohalla nigrani samitis in rural and urban areas needed to work.

“Lucknow has till now reported 82,832 cases, of which 80,879 have recovered and the recovery rate is 97.64%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow, fresh cases were reported from different areas including Indira Nagar 20, Gomti Nagar 14, Hazratganj 10, Aliganj 10, Manak Nagar 10, Vikas Nagar 10 and Ashiana 12.

Graphic

Rising trend in Uttar Pradesh

Day Cases

March 22 – 542

March 21 – 496

March 20 – 442

March 19 – 393

March 18 -- 321

March 17 -- 261

March 16 – 228

March 15 – 151

March 14 – 178

March 13 – 156

March 12 – 167

March 11 – 146

March 10 – 128

Cases in Lucknow

March 22 – 147

March 21 -- 141

March 20 -- 115

March 19-- 90

March 18 -- 77

March 17 – 54

March 16 – 44

March 15 – 35

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP