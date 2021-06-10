Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / After 79 days, Lucknow reports zero Covid deaths
others

After 79 days, Lucknow reports zero Covid deaths

After a gap of 79 days, the state capital reported zero Covid-related deaths on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 10:57 PM IST
HT Image

After a gap of 79 days, the state capital reported zero Covid-related deaths on Thursday. However, 37 fresh cases surfaced there during the last 24 hours.

Last time, it was on March 22 and 23 that Lucknow had reported zero deaths for two days in a row. On March 22, there were 147 fresh Covid cases and on March 23 there were 232 fresh cases.

However, doctors said people still needed to remain cautious. “Although fresh cases are very few, infection spread rate is high and hence we need to stay safe by following Covid protocol,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director, Healthcity hospital.

Majority of those who tested positive during the day were from Indira Nagar, Chinhat, Aliganj and Alambagh areas. The number of active cases under treatment was now 505.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP