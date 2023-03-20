After assembly victory, Tripura BJP’s message to party activists about LS polls

After winning the Tripura assembly elections for the second time, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) in the state has now instructed its activists to start work to strengthen the organisation to emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for next year.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha and state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee. (ANI File Photo)

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats which are currently with the BJP.

“We have Lok Sabha polls ahead in 2024. We should pledge to win the two Lok Sabha seats with majority votes and gift it to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee while addressing party activists in Agartala on Sunday.

In the recently held elections to the 60-member Tripura assembly, the BJP won 32 out of 55 seats where they contested while its alliance partner, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura ( IPFT) got one seat.

The CPI(M) and the Congress jointly contested the polls this time and secured 11 and three seats respectively. The TIPRA Motha, a regional party headed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma emerged as the main Opposition by securing 13 seats.

Bhattacharjee asked BJP activists to identify weak booths and start work following instructions from the central and state leadership.

“ You all need to focus on strengthening the organisation. Success of the organization will come when we work following ideals and principles,” he said.

Claiming that the recent Assembly poll battle was challenging, Bhattacharjee said that the victory was made possible due to developmental activities of the BJP that included the provision of three lakh homes to poor people under Prime Minister Awas Yojana ( PMAY), social pension of ₹2,000, free gas cylinders to each household, toilets, construction of highways, international airports etc.

In an oblique reference to Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, he said that tall claims were made that the BJP will get single digit in the Assembly polls, but the BJP activists reversed it for them.

He also praised the activists who dedicated themselves in the party activities in spite of the the fact that many of them were denied poll tickets and attempts were made by others to influence them.

Referring to some media reports claiming misrule of the BJP in some places in the state, Bhattacharjee said that opportunists are trying to take advantage of the “innocence” of their party activists to defame the party and strict punishment will be taken against them.

“ Some media reported that misrule is going on in some places in the state. I know that our activists are simple and innocent. This innocence is our weakness. The opportunists are taking advantage of this weakness. The activists should identify those persons who are involved in defaming the BJP. The BJP will decide what kind of punishment they will get,” he said.

