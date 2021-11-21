After Dev Deepawali, litter cleaning of ghats begins

The day after Dev Deepawali celebration, a group of Ganga activists led by Rajesh Shukla cleaned Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Ganga stretch along with it.

The volunteers reached Dashashwamedh ghat where flower petals and other waste were lying on the ghat. They cleaned the ghat and later took the waste out of the Ganga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shukla said, “It is the duty of all of us to keep the ghats clean.” He said that people should understand that their cooperation is a must for achieving the goal of keeping the Ganga clean.

“Don’t leave plastic bottle, wrappers and polythenes on the ghats,” he appealed, adding, “I visit the ghats daily and clean at least a ghat daily and take waste out of the river Ganga. Locals should come forward and join us.”

The Varanasi Nagar Nigam also carried out a drive to remove waste from the ghats.