After dispute with 5-yr-old brother, 10-yr-old girl commits suicide

AGRA: Suicide by a ten-year-old girl has shocked many in rural belt of Agra district.

The victim committed suicide following a dispute allegedly with her five-year-old brother, police said.

The incident took place in Pratappura village under Fatehabad police station of Agra district.

“Fatehabad police was informed about the suicide. They went to the house and completed all the legal formalities. Locals told the police that the girl had a dispute with her 5-year-old brother,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Agra Babloo Kumar.

“Police has been asked to investigate the matter in depth as it was shocking to hear about such a young girl committing suicide,” said the SSP.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday evening after both brother and sister had a dispute. The eldest sister returned home from work to find her sister hanging from the window of the house.

The youngest of three sisters is only one and half year old while brother is 5-year-old and had a routine dispute with his sister.

The minor brother was not in position to explain much, police said.

According to reports, the girl was living with her two sisters and a brother. Their mother had died while father had left the family. The 18-year-old eldest sister, worked at a cloth shop to earn bread for her family.