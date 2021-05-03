After hospitals, a dedicated crematorium for Covid patients

PATNA

Considering the rising number of Covid-19 deaths and long wait at crematoriums, the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to dedicate Bans Ghat crematorium for cremation of Covid-19 victims from Tuesday onwards, said PMC officials on Monday.

The civic body has made an alternative arrangement at Patna City-based Nandgola ghat for performing last rites of those who have died of other ailments.

Municipal commissioner Himanshu Sharma said, “As crematoriums are witnessing long queues because of Covid-19 deaths, we have decided to dedicate Bans Ghat crematorium for the last rites of Covid-19 patients. Rest of the cremation sites, including Gulbi Ghat, Khajekalan Ghat and Nandgola Ghat, will continue the cremation of Covid and non-Covid patients. Like other crematoriums, Nandgola Ghat will also have CCTV camera installation and ‘May I help you’ desk for strict vigil and assistance of grieving families.”

“To overcome shortage of wooden pyres at all crematoriums, we have procured the same from Bengal and Sikkim. We have provided 250 tonnes of wooden pyres at Khajekala Ghat and 20 tonnes at Gulbi ghat. Around 50 tonnes of wood will reach here on Tuesday,” he said.

PMC provides electric and wooden cremation facilities of Covid-19 victims for free and fixed rates for non-Covid deaths at all three ghats under its jurisdiction.

Sharma appealed to people to contact control rooms and provide prior information before visiting cremation sites.

“People are requested to inform control rooms of crematoriums and enquire about time slot before taking the bodies of the deceased there. Prior information will help crematorium staff make advance preparations for last rites. This will minimise the time required for cremation and prevent gathering at ghats,” he said.

