Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / After petrol and diesel, CNG price rise in Pune
others

After petrol and diesel, CNG price rise in Pune

PUNE The City Gas Distribution (CGD) company of Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) has hiked the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Pune city with effect from Tuesday midnight
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:55 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The City Gas Distribution (CGD) company of Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) has hiked the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Pune city with effect from Tuesday midnight. The CNG price has been increased by 1.10/- per kg from 55.50/ per kg, to 56.60/- per kg, a notification from MNGL said.

MNGL has been supplying CNG in the Pune city through its network of more than 80 CNG stations.

MNGL officials said, MNGL’s CNG still offers attractive savings of about 60% as compared to petrol and about 40% as compared to diesel at current price levels in Pune city.

This price hike is due to rising operating expenses, manpower and fixed costs experienced during the pandemic caused by Covid-19. However, there would be a marginal impact on per km running cost of CNG vehicles.

It is applicable in authorised areas of MNGL namely Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Talegaon, and Hinjewadi

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP