After protest, CCS Univ rolls back decision to end private admissions

Amid growing protest from students, the Chaudhary Charan Singh University on Monday rolled back its decision of discontinuing with the provision of facilitating private admissions in graduate courses.

The examination committee of the university had announced that no private admissions would be allowed in graduate courses like BA and BCom. Vice chancellor of the university Prof Sangeeta Shukla had chaired the meeting on October 13 in which this decision was taken.

Now, the CCS University spokesperson Dr Prashant Kumar has confirmed that the order has been withdrawn and private admission would be allowed in UG courses. He said that the university had taken the decision in the interest of the students who were demanding to continue with the provision of private admissions.

“The provision of private admissions, however, would be discontinued from the next academic session,” said Dr Prashant.

He had earlier said that the decision was taken in accordance with the compliance of New Education Policy which has no provision for such private admissions.

Earlier, the decision had triggered protest among the students and a delegation led by Samajwadi party MLA Atul Pradhan had met the vice chancellor on October 14 and demanded to roll back the decision.

Speaking to HT, Pradhan said that over 1 lakh students enroll every year in UG courses to pursue their studies. He said that the university had taken the decision all of a sudden, giving little chance to the students to look for other options.

Pradhan further said that the decision, if implemented, would have had adverse impact on the girl students as majority of the parents in rural areas prefer private admissions instead of sending their daughters for regular classes.

“Moreover, the university and colleges affiliated to it don’t have sufficient infrastructure to accommodate the additional 1.25 lakh students. The rollback will benefit over a lakh students, who were worried after the sudden decision of discontinuing private admissions in UG courses,” he said.

Pradhan extended his thanks to the vice chancellor for taking the right decision in the interest of students.