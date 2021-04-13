After staff tests positive, Yogi isolates self, reviews Covid scenario virtually

With a few officers of his secretariat testing positive, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced to go under isolation and carry out all his work virtually.

“Some officers of my office have been infected with coronavirus. These officers have remained in contact with me. So as a precaution I have self-isolated myself. Will carry out all work virtually for now,” said the chief minister in a tweet.

The CM later held a virtual meeting of Team-11 to review the Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Insisting on effective ‘testing, tracing and treatment’, the chief minister directed officials to pay special attention towards strengthening the healthcare system in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

At his Team-11 meeting, Yogi asked officers to pay special attention to strengthen the medical systems in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

He said ambulance services for Covid-19 patients should run smoothly and over 50 percent of them in all districts should be used for Covid patients.

He also directed officials to ensure sufficient availability of Covid-19 beds, oxygen back up, ventilators and HFNC (High Flow Nasal Cannula) in all the districts.

Insisting on up to the mark arrangements in all Covid-19 hospitals, the CM said number of L-2 and L-3 beds should be increased in every district and smooth availability of oxygen should be ensured under all circumstances.

He said regular monitoring should be done for running Covid hospitals in all the private medical colleges. He said besides making arrangements for medical personnel as per the need, arrangements should also be made to provide other medical resources there.

Yogi said chief secretary, additional chief secretary, health, and principal secretary, medical education, should regularly review arrangements and availability of different medical resources in Covid hospitals.

He said at least 1.5 lakh tests should be conducted through RTPCR method for next few days. He said testing capacity of King George Medical University (KGMU) and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) should be doubled for the purpose of increasing RTPCR test capacity.

He said more and private labs should be roped in and communication should be made with different central institutes for optimum use of their capacity to conduct RTPCR tests.

He said CDRI, NBRI, IITR and BSIP Lucknow besides ICRI Bareilly and NICPR NOIDA should be involved in RTPCR testing. He said TruNat machines should be used for Covid tests.

He said test laboratories should be set up to conduct RTPCR tests on priority basis in 12 districts that include Amethi, Bijnor, Kushinagar, Deoria, Mau, Sidharthnagar, Sonebhadra, Bulandshahar, Sitapur, Mahoba and Kasganj.

He said available resources of sugar mills should be used to carry out cleanliness, sanitization and fogging work at a war footing. He said public address systems should be used to effectively carry out work of educating people on main crossings and other public places. He said the message to be broadcast on public address system should be worked out in a manner that it catches people’s attention.

He said contact tracing work should be carried out effectively and monitoring committees should do their work expeditiously. He said guidelines for containment zones should be implemented effectively.

He said integrated command and control centres should continue to work effectively. He said all nodal officers get the reports of their respective districts and inform the minister incharge about the conclusions of these reports and encourage and guide the teams of their districts. He said passengers in buses should not be more than the allowed number.

He said elaborate work plan should be formulated to implement the Covid protocol during festivals and panchayat elections. He said festival season has already begun with the beginning of Chaitra Navratri while Ramzan will also begin on Wednesday. He said first phase of panchayat election will be held on April 15 while ‘asthmi’ Ram Navmi will be celebrated on April 20 and 21 respectively.