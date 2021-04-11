After woman dies by suicide, kin torch her in-laws’ house in Anantnag

A 32-year-old woman died by suicide at her in-laws’ house in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday. Following the incident, her family members allegedly set her in-laws’ house on fire.

Police have registered two FIRs—one against her husband for abetment to suicide and domestic violence, and the other against her kin for arson.

While the husband has been arrested, the woman’s brother has been detained. “We are in the process of identifying the others who had come from her parents’ side and torched the house,” said station house officer (SHO) Aijaz Ahmad.

“The couple already had a case pending in the court. The woman’s kin claimed that her husband used to harass her and did not take care of her in seven years of marriage. We have arrested the husband and detained the woman’s brother for arson. We will soon be arresting others who were involved in the torching of the house,” said the SHO.

Anantnag senior superintendent of police Imtiyaz Hussain Mir said, “The body was found in the morning. Once we removed it from the house, the woman’s family members, came with a huge crowd, and set the house on fire. We have registered two FIRs. All will be dealt equally before law.”

Last week, a woman from Anantnag had succumbed to her burn injuries days after she was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws at Aakhoora Mattan. In a video recorded before her death, the woman had accused her in-laws of assaulting her and setting her ablaze.