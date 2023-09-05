Works halted at Agra sub-registrar offices in support of lawyers’ stir

The agitation against the recent lathi-charge on Hapur lawyers reached sub-registrar offices at Agra tehsil. On Monday, no documents were processed at these offices, and lawyers, there, were expected to abstain from routine work till Wednesday in compliance with a call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

Lawyers protest n Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“Lawyers across Uttar Pradesh are agitated because of the brutal cane-charge on our colleagues in Hapur a week ago. The state government and Hapur district administration have not initiated any action to address our grievances,” stated Hemant Bhardwaj, a senior member of the Agra Bar Association.

In a letter, Anurag Pandey, the vice-chairman of the state bar council, has communicated to various associations about the decision taken during a virtual state level meeting of the state body of lawyers on Sunday.

“The agitation will continue till lawyers in Hapur get justice. In compliance with the decision taken for a state-wide agitation, lawyers in Agra submitted a memorandum to the additional city magistrate (First) on Monday,” added Bhardwaj.

“Lawyers will burn effigies of the chief secretary and the director general of police peacefully on Tuesday within the civil court premises here,” said Bhardwaj.

“The strike will continue till Wednesday when a state-level virtual meeting will be held by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to decide our future strategy. We have demanded the immediate transfers of the superintendent of police (SP) and district magistrate of Hapur. A case needs to be registered against the cops guilty of cane-charging the lawyers,” stated Bhardwaj.

“Works at sub-registrar offices in Agra came to a halt after lawyers and deed writers went on strike on Monday to join the call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh,” stated Rajesh Shukla, a lawyer.

