Agnipath scheme sweeps Agra: 13K candidates shortlisted for Army recruitment

AGRA: The fervour of the Agnipath Scheme enveloped the Eklavya Sports Stadium in Agra on Monday as the 13-day-long Army recruitment rally for Agniveer Technical roared to life. A staggering 650 candidates from the Agniveer Technical category, hailing from all 12 districts, passionately joined the recruitment rally on its inaugural day.

According to a press statement from Defence sources, the rally, a part of the Agni Path Scheme, encompasses the 12 districts under the Army Recruiting Office in Agra, namely Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hathras, and Kasganj. A substantial 13,000 candidates were shortlisted for the Agra recruitment rally.

Major General Manoj Tiwari, the zonal recruiting officer from Lucknow, graced the event on its inaugural day. Colonel Rishma Sarin, Director Recruiting at the Army Recruiting Office in Agra, welcomed and briefed the esteemed Zonal Recruiting Officer about the ongoing recruitment processes.

Commending the officers and personnel involved for their commitment to transparency and impartiality, Major General Manoj Tiwari officially flagged off the rally. While addressing the candidates, he urged them to participate based on merit rather than succumbing to the dubious promises of brokers.

The organisers of the recruitment rally left no stone unturned in ensuring the comfort of the candidates. Administrative arrangements included accommodations, mobile toilets, drinking water facilities, and provision of buses for seamless transportation to and from bus stands and railway stations.

Information leaflets adorned prominent locations, and regular announcements at railway stations guided candidates to the rally venue. Both the Army and police took additional measures to enhance security and crowd control.

As the rally progresses, Agniveers stand poised to be inducted into the Indian Army across various trades, including Agniveer General Duty, Clerk, Tradesmen, and Technical, as stated in the press release.