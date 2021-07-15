Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Agra doctor goes missing

A practising doctor went missing after he left home for his nursing home in trans-Yamuna area on Tuesday night
By HT Correspondent, Agra
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 12:14 AM IST
A practising doctor went missing after he left home for his nursing home in trans-Yamuna area on Tuesday night. An FIR had been registered in this connection at Itimad-ud-Daula police station of Agra, police said.

Circle officer (CO) of Chatta in Agra, Deeksha Singh, said, “Efforts are on to trace the missing doctor who left home for his nursing home on Tuesday night, but did not reach the hospital. The mobile phone of Dr Umakant Gupta is switched off, but its last location has been traced at Saiyyan in outskirts of city. Wife of the missing doctor, Dr Vidya Gupta, has lodged an FIR of missing at Itimad-ud-Daula police station.”

“CCTV footages are being checked. Police have also contacted Rajasthan police of the border district as last location Saiyyan falls on way to Rajasthan,” the CO said.

Meanwhile, family members have raised apprehensions about his kidnapping. Dr Umakant is a surgeon and his wife is gynaecologist.

