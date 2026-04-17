Agra ex-army man awarded life term for killing son

A former Army man has been convicted for life for killing his 14-year-old son with his licensed pistol in Agra, in August 2024. Additional district and sessions judge (Court No 01) passed the sentence and also imposed a penalty of ₹30,000 on the accused.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Mridul Dubey, the additional district and sessions judge, held the accused guilty on April 10 and sentenced him to life on April 15.

On August 21, 2024 an inebriated Dheeraj Gurjar, 42, a former army man shot his teen son dead in Rajpur Chungi area of Agra. The 14-year-old was shot in the chest and died while being taken to hospital. The accused absconded after the crime but was arrested the next day and was sent to jail after being presented in court.

The incident took place in Rajpur Chungi (Ukharra Sadar) in Agra, after Gurjar, an alcoholic, was drunk since morning that day. An intoxicated Gurjar reportedly abused his son, Vivek, a student of Class 9. The teenage boy objected to being abused and raised his voice doing so, telling his father not to create a scene in front of others.

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{{^usCountry}} Gurjar went inside and brought out his firearm and fired at the chest of his son, who fell in a pool of blood. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital but he died en route to the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurjar went inside and brought out his firearm and fired at the chest of his son, who fell in a pool of blood. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital but he died en route to the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A case was registered at Sadar Bazar police station of Agra against Gurjar under section 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint lodged by the brother of Gurjar’s wife. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered at Sadar Bazar police station of Agra against Gurjar under section 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint lodged by the brother of Gurjar’s wife. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gurjar had two sons, Vivek (14) and Nitin (11) and was an alcoholic. He quit his job and lived in the house at Agra but continued his addiction to liquor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurjar had two sons, Vivek (14) and Nitin (11) and was an alcoholic. He quit his job and lived in the house at Agra but continued his addiction to liquor. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Evidence of the mother and brother of the deceased boy proved strong evidence, they being eye witnesses and led to punishment to the accused. Eight witnesses were presented before the Court during the 20-month-long trial. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evidence of the mother and brother of the deceased boy proved strong evidence, they being eye witnesses and led to punishment to the accused. Eight witnesses were presented before the Court during the 20-month-long trial. {{/usCountry}}

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