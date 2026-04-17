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Agra ex-army man awarded life term for killing son

On August 21, 2024 an inebriated Dheeraj Gurjar, 42, a former army man shot his teen son dead in Rajpur Chungi area of Agra

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 06:38 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
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A former Army man has been convicted for life for killing his 14-year-old son with his licensed pistol in Agra, in August 2024. Additional district and sessions judge (Court No 01) passed the sentence and also imposed a penalty of 30,000 on the accused.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Mridul Dubey, the additional district and sessions judge, held the accused guilty on April 10 and sentenced him to life on April 15.

On August 21, 2024 an inebriated Dheeraj Gurjar, 42, a former army man shot his teen son dead in Rajpur Chungi area of Agra. The 14-year-old was shot in the chest and died while being taken to hospital. The accused absconded after the crime but was arrested the next day and was sent to jail after being presented in court.

The incident took place in Rajpur Chungi (Ukharra Sadar) in Agra, after Gurjar, an alcoholic, was drunk since morning that day. An intoxicated Gurjar reportedly abused his son, Vivek, a student of Class 9. The teenage boy objected to being abused and raised his voice doing so, telling his father not to create a scene in front of others.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Agra ex-army man awarded life term for killing son
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