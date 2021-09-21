Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Agra girl swept away in overflowing drain, dies

The girl Shabnam alias Shannu (6) was playing near her house when she fell in the overflowing drain. Agra police traced her in a drain near ‘Mughal pulia’ and rushed her to the nearest hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 11:04 PM IST
A water-logged Agra road afte rheavy rain on Tuesday afternoon.There was three ft deep water in the girl’s locality in Tajganj and she was swept away in the overflowing drain before her parents could take notice and look for her. (HT photo)

There were apprehensions of heavy rain at the end of last week and schools and colleges were closed statewide. However, the weekend passed smoothly but a downpour lashed the city on Tuesday, leading to overflowing drains and water-logging everywhere.

The girl Shabnam alias Shannu (6) was playing near her house when she fell in the overflowing drain. There was three ft deep water in the locality (known as Gobar Chowki) in Tajganj and the girl was swept away before her parents could take notice and look for her.

“Extensive efforts were made by police by placing nets all through the drain and a team from the Nagar Nigam was called in. She was traced after an hour in a drain near ‘Mughal pulia’ and was rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared brought dead,” informed Udayveer Malik, inspector in charge of Tajganj police station.

The girl’s father Vakil Ahmad, a labourer, looked shattered as he held the body of his daughter in his lap.

The city was thrown out of gear after the heavy rain when schools ended and students were on the road. Water-logging made the traffic crawl and jams were seen at most crossings and roads.

