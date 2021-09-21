Agra girl swept away in overflowing drain, dies

Agra A six-year-old girl died after being swept away in an overflowing drain near her house during heavy rain that lashed the city on Tuesday afternoon. The police found her body about a kilometre away from her house..

There were apprehensions of heavy rain at the end of last week and schools and colleges were closed statewide. However, the weekend passed smoothly but a downpour lashed the city on Tuesday, leading to overflowing drains and water-logging everywhere.

The girl Shabnam alias Shannu (6) was playing near her house when she fell in the overflowing drain. There was three ft deep water in the locality (known as Gobar Chowki) in Tajganj and the girl was swept away before her parents could take notice and look for her.

“Extensive efforts were made by police by placing nets all through the drain and a team from the Nagar Nigam was called in. She was traced after an hour in a drain near ‘Mughal pulia’ and was rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared brought dead,” informed Udayveer Malik, inspector in charge of Tajganj police station.

The girl’s father Vakil Ahmad, a labourer, looked shattered as he held the body of his daughter in his lap.

The city was thrown out of gear after the heavy rain when schools ended and students were on the road. Water-logging made the traffic crawl and jams were seen at most crossings and roads.