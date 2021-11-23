Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Agra lawyer files case against Kangana Ranaut
others

Agra lawyer files case against Kangana Ranaut

A case has been filed against actress Kangana Ranaut before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Agra on Tuesday
A case has been filed against actress Kangana Ranaut before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Agra on Tuesday. (file)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 10:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

A case has been filed against actress Kangana Ranaut before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Agra on Tuesday.

A civil court lawyer in Agra Rama Shankar Sharma has filed the case. Sharma is also president of Rajeev Gandhi Bar Association and a Congressman.

The Court has sought a report from New Agra police station and has fixed November 25 as next date in case. The complainant has also impleaded Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the case.

The complainant alleged that the actress has hurt his feelings when she said that freedom of nation was the outcome of beggary. The lawyer also objected to comments that she made on preaching’s of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Kangana had been making such anti-national statements and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not stopped her from doing so thus he too is impleaded as an accused in the case,” said Sharma.

The Court fixed November 25 as the next date in the case and has sought report from New Agra police station regarding the case, said Sharma.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
BHU Result 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Matrix Resurrections
Ramayan Express
Vir
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP