Agra man buried in bathroom: Accused wife booked for murder, sent to jail

A 40-year-old woman was booked for murder and for destroying evidence after Agra police recovered the body of her husband buried beneath the washroom floor of their house.

Surendra Sharma (HT File Photo)

The woman was presented before court on Saturday and was sent to judicial custody on orders of the court.

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According to Syed Ali Abbas, deputy commissioner of police (city), Agra, the accused wife, Ruby Sharma was booked under section 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The woman was arrested and presented before court on Saturday and was sent to jail on orders of the court after a case was registered at Sikandra police station of Agra on a complaint lodged by Anil Sharma, the brother of the deceased man,” said the DCP.

Anil Sharma, brother of the deceased Surendra Sharma, aka Shyam, had alleged that his brother had been missing since May 18.

The FIR states that the woman, Ruby, had called the complainant on May 18, asking him to take along her two daughters and her mother-in-law because her husband had done something which might bring police home. Anil Sharma trusted her and did so.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, a report of Surendra Sharma going missing was lodged at Sikandra police station on May 26. However, the man did not turn up despite more than a month having passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, a report of Surendra Sharma going missing was lodged at Sikandra police station on May 26. However, the man did not turn up despite more than a month having passed. {{/usCountry}}

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On Friday, the matter was exposed and police recovered the skeletal remains of the man buried by his wife who was taken in custody and interrogated by a police team later on Friday evening. The woman gave varied versions, during police interrogation, first insisting on her husband going missing and later claiming that her husband committed suicide and was buried by her in house to avoid a bad name to the family. Finally, she confessed to having killed and buried her husband who was drunkard, habitual of abusing and beating her.

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Late on Friday night, police registered an FIR on the complaint of Anil Sharma at Sikandra police station.

The gruesome crime came to light when inconsistencies in a missing person report—and suspicious ATM withdrawals — led authorities to search the family’s residence in the Renuka Dham colony of the Dehtora locality. Beneath a set of newly laid washroom tiles, investigators found the decomposed remains of the victim, Surendra Sharma, 44.

Police investigations reveal that on May 18, apparently pushed to the brink by the abuse, Ruby allegedly laced a bowl of ‘kheer’ (sweet rice pudding) with an overdose of sleeping pills.