Ramlila Maidan - Agra Fort Metro station tunnel link completed

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Apr 25, 2023 05:55 PM IST

The TBM machine ‘Yamuna’ was launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in February for the Agra Metro Rail Project

Tunnelling work linking Ramlila Maidan with Agra Fort Metro Station as part of priority corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project, has been completed.

TBM Yamuna emerging at the Agra Fort Metro Station in Agra recently (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) claimed it as a major breakthrough in record time. The officials stated that they are committed to give to the people of Agra a world class metro by March 2024.

The press statement issued by public relations office of UPMRC claimed “In a glorious moment for Agra Metro Rail Project, Agra Metro TBM ‘Yamuna’ achieved first breakthrough at Agra Fort Metro Station. The tunnel construction work for the underground section of Agra Metro Rail Project is progressing at a fast pace and this breakthrough marks yet another milestone for completion of Underground section”

“While the civil work of all underground stations is already being carried out rapidly, the tunnel construction work is being carried out by TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine)” stated the PRO UPMRC.

The TBM machine ‘Yamuna’ was launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in February for the Agra Metro Rail Project.

Sushil Kumar, managing director, UPMRC said, “This is the fastest breakthrough (distance travelled by TBM for making tunnel between two stations) achieved by any metro project in the country, in a record 77 days since TBM launch. We are striving to commence metro operations 6 months ahead of schedule, i.e March 2024 instead of actual deadline of August 2024.”

The TBM, after its first breakthrough at Agra Fort Metro Station, will go on to construct tunnel till Taj Mahal Metro Station.

