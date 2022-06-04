AGRA METRO RAIL: UPMRC focuses on electrical and signalling work on priority corridor

Following the completion of the civil work at the Taj eastern gate metro station, the focus is now on the electrical and signalling work on the priority corridor of the Agra Metro Rail Project. The work commenced simultaneously for all elevated metro stations, said Kumar Keshav, managing director for Uttar Pradesh Metro rail Corporation (UPMRC), on Friday.

“The Agra Metro Rail Project, inaugurated in December 2020, is being implemented at a fast pace with utmost thoughtfulness, planning and finesse. The first station of corridor one, Taj East Gate is almost ready with finishing works in place. The other two elevated stations are also coming into shape at a rapid pace. The construction work for the underground section of the metro corridor has also started,” stated Kumar Keshav in a press statement issued on Friday by the public relations office of UPMRC.

“A metro station is made up of many important constituents or rooms to say. These are essential for the functioning of any metro station. At Taj eastern gate metro station, the civil construction of these rooms has been already completed. The electrical and signalling work is likely to begin soon,” he stated while elaborating these constituents which include ASS or auxiliary sub-station room, which is part of the metro station responsible for supplying electricity load for the auxiliary activities of the metro station, including power for the lighting of rooms, lifts, escalators, working of the air conditioning and other electrical equipment at the metro station.

“An important point to be noted here is that metro trains, which derive their energy from the third rail system, will not get power from ASS room. It will only be responsible for the power supply at the station level. Besides this UPS or uninterruptible power supply room is a source of power backup. In case of accidents like fire, when there is an urgent need to shut down the main power supply, backup power can be derived from a UPS room to give power to lifts, etc. The metro station can operate at 25 per cent of its capacity with the help of UPS room,” informed the press statement issued.

“Other constituents are TOM or ticket office machine room commonly known as the ticket counter and is manned by trained staff members. Perhaps the most important part of the station is the SCR or station control room which monitors all the activities of the station as well as operations of the metro train from the station control room,” the press statement added.

“Also an integral part of the metro station is the area from where control is exercised over train movements. It contains important signalling equipment and telecom equipment to ensure smooth movement of metro train and maintenance of the metro station,” added PRO.