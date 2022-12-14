Agra metro ready to deploy TBM for underground stns

Preparations are in full swing for the launch of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) which is being assembled for the construction of underground stations in Ramlila Maidan near crossover section under the Agra Metro Rail project.

Speaking on the same, managing director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) Sushil Kumar said, “The TBM machine will operate in an automated mode which is quite interesting, as the machine operates several feet deep into the ground and there is little room for any error or discrepancies.”

The route is automatically set beforehand by entering the coordinates of the location and TBM follows that route for tunnel construction.

“While the cutter head moves forward cutting the debris and initiating the movement, the last part of the TBM which is called the ring erector, erects ring segments in a circular motion making a tunnel,” stated the press statement issued by public relations office for UPMRC.

“This entire process is all the more interesting because there is only one window for launching the TBM, i.e. the launch shaft in the beginning and retrieval shaft at the end, and in between the movement of the TBM has to be ensured with utmost accuracy,” stated the press statement.

The TBM launch is anticipated soon and the entire process is being continuously monitored by team of engineers of UPMRC. The TBM usually places 10-14 rings per day and the length of one ring is 1.4 m, thus, moving a distance of 14-20m per day, stated the press statement.

There are 7 underground stations for Agra Metro Rail Project which will use TBM machines for the tunnel construction work.