Agra Metro to become operational by Feb 2024, six months ahead of schedule: Yogi

AGRA In good news for the residents of the Taj City, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the Agra Metro will start operations by February 2024, six months ahead of scheduled date in August 2024. For this, the CM applauded the efforts of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating high-speed train trial of Agra Metro on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

On Wednesday, the CM inaugurated the high-speed train trial of the Agra Metro at Taj East Gate Station of Agra Metro Rail Project. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “It is a moment of pride to share with you all that the high-speed trials of Agra Metro have commenced. Team Agra Metro has done a commendable job.”

The CM claimed that U.P. has the maximum number of cities with operational metro services. In future, Agra will emerge as the sixth metro city and generate plenty of employment opportunities, enhance tourism, and boost its image on the world map.

Speaking on the occasion, managing director for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, Sushil Kumar, said, “UPMRC has always executed metro projects timely and ahead of its schedule. This time as well, we will achieve the same milestone by delivering a world-class metro to the people of Agra ahead of the set timeline.”

To recall, low-speed trials of metro were already being carried out in the Agra Metro depot. Now, high-speed trials of the metro trains will commence on the 3-km long elevated viaduct comprising three elevated stations, which is a part of the 6-km long priority stretch (on the first corridor) that runs from Taj East Gate Metro Station to Jama Masjid Metro Station. The look of the metro trains for Agra Metro Rail Project was unveiled by the CM on August 8 last year.

The press statement issued by UPMRC stated that all the metro trains are equipped with regenerative breaking system and will save up to 35% energy. The trains are also fitted with carbon dioxide-based sensors which saves energy. With the increasing load of passenger trains, CO2-based sensors provide an ambient temperature, added the statement.

