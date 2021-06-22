Agra: S-I saves man from drowning, rewarded

The police headquarter of the director-general of police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh applauded the bravery of sub-inspector Ashish Kumar and declared a reward of ₹50,000, for him for saving a man from drowning in the Ganga canal.

Kalanidhi Naithani SSP of Aligarh honoured the braveheart cop at the police office in Aligarh on Monday and declared a reward of ₹25,000 for him.

“The sub-inspector, Ashish Kumar, was present on duty at the canal on the occasion of Ganga Dusshera on June 20, when he found Pannalal (35) drowning in the canal. The sub-inspector, Ashish Kumar from Dadon police station dived into the water without caring for his own life and saved the drowning man,” stated SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani.

SSP informed that DGP headquarter in Lucknow has also taken note of the exemplary courage shown by the sub-inspector and declared a reward of Rs50,000 for him.

“It was an exemplary task, which also helps in making a better image of the police. We will continue rewarding the police officers offering such courage,” said SSP Aligarh.