Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Agra: S-I saves man from drowning, rewarded
others

Agra: S-I saves man from drowning, rewarded

The police headquarter of the director-general of police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh applauded the bravery of sub-inspector Ashish Kumar and declared a reward of ₹50,000, for him for saving a man from drowning in the Ganga canal
By HT Correspondent, Agra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:50 AM IST
SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani (second from left) honouring sub-inspector Ashish Kumar for his bravery. (HT)

The police headquarter of the director-general of police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh applauded the bravery of sub-inspector Ashish Kumar and declared a reward of 50,000, for him for saving a man from drowning in the Ganga canal.

Kalanidhi Naithani SSP of Aligarh honoured the braveheart cop at the police office in Aligarh on Monday and declared a reward of 25,000 for him.

“The sub-inspector, Ashish Kumar, was present on duty at the canal on the occasion of Ganga Dusshera on June 20, when he found Pannalal (35) drowning in the canal. The sub-inspector, Ashish Kumar from Dadon police station dived into the water without caring for his own life and saved the drowning man,” stated SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani.

SSP informed that DGP headquarter in Lucknow has also taken note of the exemplary courage shown by the sub-inspector and declared a reward of Rs50,000 for him.

“It was an exemplary task, which also helps in making a better image of the police. We will continue rewarding the police officers offering such courage,” said SSP Aligarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP