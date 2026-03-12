Agra school bus tragedy: Driver was also manager of school

Investigations into a nine-year-old school girl falling through the floor of a school bus and coming under its wheels in the Etmadpur area of Agra on Wednesday have thrown up startling facts. The locked school in Agra (HT File Photo)

It has come to light that the absconding driver of the bus, Narendra, was also the school manager. Aditya Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (west), said that teams have been constituted to nab him at the earliest.

“A technical assessment of the bus has been made and it was found to be in a deplorable condition with wooden planks placed over the broken floor of the bus, with torn seats,” Singh said.

“In view of the gravity of incident and on basis of statement recorded of Regional Transport Officials and sister of deceased girl, who too was present in the bus at time of tragedy, Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS has been incorporated on Thursday in the FIR registered on Wednesday evening,” he said.

Meanwhile the Regional Transport Office has lodged another FIR against the school authorities.

Chandrashekhar, district inspector of schools (DIOS), Agra, said that the process has been initiated for cancelling the recognition of the school which was found unfit to run after discrepancies were found during the survey.

“A signage erected outside the school claims that the school was from Nursery to Class 11. However, it had permission to run classes only till Class 10. The process to cancel the recognition has been initiated and other departmental actions are being taken,” said DIOS on Thursday.

Eleven days earlier, a seven-year-old girl had fallen through the broken floor of a private school bus in Aligarh on February 28.

A case was registered against school management and driver Narendra, and the bus had been seized by the Agra police late on Wednesday evening.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Brahmjeet, the father of the girl. It states that the girl fell because of the broken floor at the stairs of the bus. Witnessing this, the girl’s elder sister, Pari, told the driver that her sister, Naina, had fallen. A badly injured Naina was rushed to hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.