Agra sees dip in Covid cases during partial curfew: Study

The partial statewide corona curfew seems to have a positive impact in Agra with the Taj city witnessing a decline in daily Covid cases, said a study conducted by the district administration.

The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm (April 30) to Tuesday 7 am (May 4), which was extended on May 3 for 48 hours and is in force till May 6 till 7 am has been further extended till Monday (May 10) 7 am.

As per the study, there were 893 Covid positive cases on Friday (April 30) when the partial corona curfew began and the number gradually fell and on Wednesday (May 5) 205 cases were reported.

Such downward trend was also witnessed in daily sample positivity which was at peak in last days of April and has witnessed downward trend after the curfew began since Friday last.

On Wednesday there were three deaths due to Covid-19 taking the toll to 285 while 205 people tested positive of the virus. Also, 707 people were cured in the last 24 hours and active cases stands at 3127.

“In all there had been 22619 positive cases of Covid-19 in Agra out of which 19207 patients got cured. In all 75391 samples have been collected and tested in Agra,” said district magistrate Agra Prabhu N Singh.

The recovery rate which was badly affected in second wave in April also exhibited signs of improvement and rose to 84.92% on Wednesday after dropping to 75.68% on April 28.