Agra tourist guide alleges extortion and intimidation; case registered

A guide working with the state tourism department has lodged a complaint at the Tourism Police Station against two individuals, named Shahnawaz Khan aka Shannu and Monisuddin, and others who remain unidentified, alleging extortion and criminal intimidation. The complaint states that these individuals harassed tourist guides who refused to engage in unfair practices at the Taj Mahal monument in Agra.

A case has been registered under sections 386 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint was filed by Mohd Amir, a guide authorized by the UP Tourism Department to work at the Taj Mahal.

The named, Shahnawaz Khan and Monisuddin, are accused of extorting money from guides and threatening those who refuse to collaborate in cheating and defrauding tourists by promoting specific shops favored by the accused.

“Investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused. The police will delve into the alleged nexus to examine any notorious activities near the monument,” stated Syed Areeb Ahmed, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for Taj Security.

