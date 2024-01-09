close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Agra woman RI held taking 1 lakh bribe

Agra woman RI held taking 1 lakh bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jan 09, 2024 07:02 PM IST

The arrested RI came out of the ANN office to receive the bribe on Tuesday afternoon and was nabbed red-handed by a team from the vigilance department stationed in plainclothes

A woman revenue inspector (RI) at Agra Nagar Nigam was caught red-handed while receiving a cash bribe of one lakh from a house owner, in Kamla Nagar area of Agra city, on Tuesday. The arrested revenue inspector had sought money for issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) for conversion of use of property.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The complaint was lodged by Subhash Chandra Agarwal, a resident of Kamla Nagar area, who was asked to pay one lakh for issuing the NOC from Agra Nagar Nigam (ANN), required to change use of property from domestic to commercial,” said Shagun Gautam, the superintendent of police (SP), vigilance, Agra.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The arrested RI, Shipra Gupta, came out of the ANN office to receive the bribe on Tuesday afternoon and was paid one lakh. On receiving the amount, the accused official was nabbed red-handed by a team from the vigilance department stationed in plainclothes.

“The 1 lakh was recovered from Shipra Gupta, who has been arrested. Legal compliance is being undertaken and the accused will be presented before the anti-corruption court in Meerut on Wednesday,” Gautam said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out