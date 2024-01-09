Agra woman RI held taking 1 lakh bribe

A woman revenue inspector (RI) at Agra Nagar Nigam was caught red-handed while receiving a cash bribe of ₹one lakh from a house owner, in Kamla Nagar area of Agra city, on Tuesday. The arrested revenue inspector had sought money for issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) for conversion of use of property. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The complaint was lodged by Subhash Chandra Agarwal, a resident of Kamla Nagar area, who was asked to pay ₹one lakh for issuing the NOC from Agra Nagar Nigam (ANN), required to change use of property from domestic to commercial,” said Shagun Gautam, the superintendent of police (SP), vigilance, Agra.

The arrested RI, Shipra Gupta, came out of the ANN office to receive the bribe on Tuesday afternoon and was paid ₹one lakh. On receiving the amount, the accused official was nabbed red-handed by a team from the vigilance department stationed in plainclothes.

“The ₹1 lakh was recovered from Shipra Gupta, who has been arrested. Legal compliance is being undertaken and the accused will be presented before the anti-corruption court in Meerut on Wednesday,” Gautam said.