Agra-Mumbai flight to resume from Dec 13

Direct flight between Agra and Mumbai is to resume with Indigo Airlines set to re-start operations from December 13. The flight would be operational thrice a week.
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Agra to Mumbai flight was originally launched from July 22 but despite drawing good response, it was discontinued.

Director of Kheria Airport, AA Ansari said that the flight for Agra will take off at 12.45 pm from Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal in Mumbai and would reach Agra at 2.55 pm. The return flight from Agra would start at 3.25 pm from Kheria Airport and would land in Mumbai at 5.35 pm.

The journey time will be 2 hours and 10 minutes.

“The flight would be operational thrice a week, each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from December 13. The flight schedule has been received from Indigo Airlines,” confirmed Ansari.

Rakesh Chauhan, the president of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Agra said the resumption of direct flight between Agra and Mumbai was a good development.

“Hope this service continues without a break as disruptions take away the benefit,” he said.

