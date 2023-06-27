Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha & Shravan, Yogi Adityanath asks officials to maintain law & order

LUCKNOW In the wake of Eid-ul-Adha (on June 29) and the auspicious month of Shravan (starting July 4), chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials to review the ongoing preparations for the upcoming festivals. The meeting, held through video conferencing, was attended by police commissioners, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and superintendents of police. CM directs officials to check sacrifice of banned animals; maintain law & order (HT File)

During the review meeting, he directed concerned officers to maintain law and order and arrange necessary facilities for devotees. “Animal sacrifice should be made only at designated places on Bakrid. Special arrangements should be made to ensure cleanliness. Also, the sacrifice of banned animals must not be allowed. Police should deal strictly with the mischievous elements,” the CM said.

He added, “Religious activities must not obstruct road traffic. There should be no sale and purchase of meat in the open anywhere on the kanwar yatra route. Besides, facilities and security arrangements for the devotees should be improved along the Kanwar Yatra route.”

This year, the period of Shravan will go on for two months due to adhimas. Hindu festivals of Shravani Shivratri, Nag Panchami, and Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated during this period. The traditional Kanwar Yatra will also take place in the month of Shravan. The puja done on every Monday of the Shravan also holds special significance. Meanwhile, Bakrid will be celebrated on June 29. Therefore, the administration and police officers should be constantly alert and careful, CM Yogi said.

Concerned officers should hold dialogue with the concerned religious leaders/intellectuals before the festivity. The place for the sacrifice on Bakrid should be marked in advance. There should be no sacrifice at disputed places. Sacrifice should not be made anywhere other than the designated places. The officers should ensure that no prohibited animal is sacrificed anywhere. There should be a systematic action plan for the systematic disposal of waste after sacrifice in every district, he added.

All necessary efforts should be made keeping in view the local needs so that every festival is celebrated with peace and harmony. Deploy divers on the basis of past experiences and install CCTVs on the Kanwar Yatra route. The places for setting up of Kanwar camps should be marked in advance, so that the traffic is not obstructed. There should be no display of weapons in religious processions, he said.

Syndicates behind illegal conversions; stay alert: CM

Taking cognisance of ‘illegal conversions’, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday noted that such incidents have come to light in many parts of the country. “We are all familiar with the attempt made to convert teenage children through online gaming/chatting apps in Ghaziabad,” he said.

Citing more such cases, the CM said, “At one place, a deaf-mute child was induced for illegal conversion. As soon as the information was received, immediate action was taken and a big conspiracy exposed. It is very necessary to control such anti-social and anti-national incidents. Today’s carelessness can become a big cancer in the future.”

He further said, “Illegal conversions are being carried out by a big international syndicate. These conversions are being done serially by the syndicate. This syndicate keeps a special eye on disabled children and youth looking for jobs. Financial inducements are also being given. This entire syndicate of illegal conversion needs to be wiped out. Every small information related to this should be taken seriously in all the districts. Strict law against illegal conversion is in force in the state. Prompt action should be taken against every such activity.”

Keeping in view the changing nature of crime and criminals, cyber help desks should remain functional in every police station of every district, he said. The “Safe City Project” is proving to be very useful in fulfilling the resolution of women’s safety, respect and self-reliance. Within the next three months, we will have to develop all the 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Budh Nagar district headquarters as safe cities, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON