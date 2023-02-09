Ahead of GIS, projects worth 159 cr inaugurated in Lucknow

LUCKNOW A day before the beginning of the Global Investors’ Summit, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated projects worth ₹159 crore. These included -- the flyover connecting Shaheed Path with the CCS airport, the Nagaram Rail Overbridge, and a statue of Lord Lakshman.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi said, “The entire world will witness a new story of U.P’s development on Friday at the GIS. There are immense investment-friendly possibilities within the state. The inauguration of projects worth ₹159 crore just a day before the event is proof of the state’s growth story.”

He added, “You will realise how much Lucknow has changed when you check out the beautification work that has been undertaken from Shaheed Path to Janeshwar Mishra Park. Maintaining this beauty is the responsibility of every Lucknowite. A good law-and-order situation and expressway connectivity have helped U.P. become an excellent destination for investment and tourism. The pace at which farmers and youths have taken forward development in the state is unprecedented. U.P. has transitioned from a ‘bimaru’ (sickly) state to an enterprising region with a developed economy. It has been possible due to the contribution of 25 crore people of the state, and the inauguration of projects like these.”

Meanwhile, Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh praised CM Yogi for getting more than 10,000 investors to come to Lucknow for the GIS event.

PROJECTS DEDICATED TO THE CITY

A 12-foot-tall statue of Lord Lakshman near CCS airport.

Elevated flyover from Shaheed Path to CCS airport.

Lucknow Metropolitan Overbridge and Nagaram Rail Overbridge.

Beautification works in the wake of G20 and GIS events.

Kargil Victory Memorial and facade lighting on Shaheed Path.