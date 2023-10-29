Ahead of India-England WC clash, Prerna girls shine in cricket match with British High Commissioner in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Amidst the World Cup fervour, the Prerna Girls School in Lucknow, in collaboration with the British High Commission, hosted a cricket match dedicated to celebrating women in the world of cricket. Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, actively participated in a ceremonial cricket match and engaged in a spirited game of gully cricket with the girls of the Study Hall Educational Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Alex Ellis emphasised the unique connection between the UK and India.

In a social media post, Alex Ellis expressed his joy, stating, “It was an absolute pleasure to play cricket with the talented girls from the Study Hall Education Foundation.” He further added, “I’m thrilled to be here in Lucknow for the England vs India ODI Cricket World Cup match and to visit the Study Hall Educational Foundation. Playing gully cricket with the young girls from the school has been a delightful experience.”

Speaking on the occasion, Alex Ellis emphasised the unique connection between the UK and India, often referred to as a living bridge. He highlighted the 1.6 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UK and the shared passion for cricket, which brings people from both nations closer.

Expressing his excitement about being in Lucknow, Alex Ellis described it as the most beautiful city. He did admit to feeling a little anxious about the game, acknowledging India’s strong performance and England’s challenges in the tournament.

The match kicked off with a toss, setting the stage for an electrifying display of talent, determination, and teamwork by the girls from Prerna School. Both teams demonstrated exceptional sportsmanship and an unwavering commitment, truly embodying the essence of cricket.

Leading the Blue and Red teams were Prerna School alumnae Sandhya Yadav, a state player in the under 21 category, and Ragini, a district-level sports person, respectively. Notably, Unnati, a district-level cricketer under the age of 15, took a spectacular catch at long off to dismiss the opposition captain, Sandya.

Urvashi Sahni, Founder and CEO of SHEF (Study Hall Educational Foundation), expressed their core objective: “Our aim is to empower our girls to venture into fields historically dominated by males, and cricket is undoubtedly one of them. Our girls are rewriting the rules and breaking barriers.”

