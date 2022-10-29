AIIMS prof holds talk on ‘evidence-based dentistry’

Dr Nitesh Tewari, additional professor, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, discussed the key factors that facilitate evidence-based dentistry and the outcomes in terms of knowledge, methodology, attitudes and skills of evidence-based practice among dentists.

He was speaking on ‘Evidence-based dentistry: How to excel with systematic review’ in the recently held Continuing Dental Education (CDE) programme of the department of paediatric and preventive dentistry, Dr ZA Dental College (ZADC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The guest speaker, Dr Tewari added, “A major push to integrate the principles of the evidence-based approach into the mainstream of clinical practice has come from the fact that there is great variation in both clinical decision making and results of therapy. Evidence-based approach conducts systematic appraisal of quality, is more objective, transparent and less biased.”

“Evidence-based practice integrates individual clinical expertise with the best available external clinical evidence from systematic research, thus integrating and ensuring that the right treatment is given to the patient,” said Prof RK Tiwari, principal, ZADC.

In the welcome address, Prof Divya S Sharma, chairperson, department of paediatric and preventive dentistry pointed out, “Constructing an evidence-based dental practice requires leadership, commitment, technology support, and time, as well as skill practice in searching, appraising, and organising evidence.”

The programme concluded with the felicitation of the guest speaker by Prof Saima Yunus Khan and Prof MK Jindal.