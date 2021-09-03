AIMIM to launch UP assembly poll campaign from Ayodhya on Sept 7

Lucknow: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will launch the 2022 assembly election campaign from Ayodhya district with ‘vanchit-shoshit samaj’ (deprived and victimized communities) conference on September 7.

Along with Muslims, dalits, backwards and upper caste Hindus have also been invited to the conference.

“Not only Muslims but other communities too have been harassed and exploited by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre and in Uttar Pradesh. The AIMIM has decided to fight for the rights of the people suppressed by the BJP government by organizing a series of ‘vanchit-shoshit samaj’ conferences across Uttar Pradesh,” said AIMIM state unit president Shaukat Ali.

On September 7, the AIMIM chief will address a ‘vanchit-shoshit’ conference in Rudauli area of Ayodhya district. The next day he will address the conference in Sultanpur and on September 9 in Barabanki.

The AIMIM was not only fighting for the rights of the Muslims but all the communities victimized under the BJP government, Shaukat Ali said.

In UP, Muslims, dalits, backwards and even upper caste people had realized that the BJP, the Samajwadi Party (SP) , the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress had been using them as a vote bank. The community was looking for an alternative and the AIMIM emerged as a hope and voice of the deprived communities. The AIMIM would call upon the people to support it in the 2022 assembly elections to form a government that worked for the welfare and development of all the communities, he said.

The AIMIM has announced to field candidates on 100 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. It has also joined an alliance of smaller political parties to form Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, which includes Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, Jan Adhikar Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, Rashtriya Uday Party led by Babu Rampal, Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party led by Premchanda Prajapati and Janata Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan.

The Morcha has invited the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhim Army to join the pre-poll alliance.

Earlier in July, Owaisi’s visit to Bahraich to pay obeisance to medieval Ghaznavid general Ghazi Salar Masud alias Ghazi Miya had triggered a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leaders of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha constituents.

Shaukat Ali said the AIMIM had launched a movement for cleanliness in Bahraich, especially in the dargah area. A large number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad visited Bahraich to pay their obeisance at the dargah. The street leading to the dargah was full of filth and garbage. The fear of outbreak of diseases loomed large but the district administration had not launched a sanitation drive. The AIMIM would launch a protest if the district administration failed to clean the area, he said.