AIMIM's first MLA in Bihar joins RJD

ByAditya Nath Jha, Purnia
Apr 22, 2023 09:25 PM IST

Qamrul Hoda had opened his party AIMIM’s account in Bihar assembly in 2019 by winning Kishanganj seat in a bypoll

Qamrul Hoda, who had opened his party AIMIM’s account in Bihar assembly in 2019 by winning Kishanganj seat in a bypoll, on Friday joined the ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with his supporters at a function in Purnia.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Shahnawaz Alam, 42, RJD MLA from Jokihat and minister for disaster management in the Nitish Kumar government, welcomed Hoda into the party.

“I am joining RJD along with my supporters as it is the only party that has the potential to transform Seemanchal,” Hoda said, referring to the northeastern region of Bihar that has a significant Muslim population.

In 2020 assembly polls, AIMIM had won five seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly. However, last year, four of its five MLAs had joined RJD, including Shahnawaz Alam, son of the influential RJD leader late Taslimuddin.

In 2020 polls, Hoda had lost the Kishanganj seat as an AIMIM candidate.

Meanwhile, reacting to Hoda’s desertion, AIMIM’s Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman said, “They love power and we love people on ground. Such things can never affect AIMIM.”

