Air Force Day: Full-dress rehearsal of celebrations in Prayagraj today

The full-dress rehearsal of the Air Force Day Parade and the aerial display set to take place in Sangam city to commemorate 91st anniversary of Indian Air Force (IAF), on October 8, will be held on Friday.

Different aircraft of IAF roaring in the skies above Sangam on Thursday as part of preparations for the mega air display planned to commemorate 91st anniversary of Indian Air Force on October 8. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The aerial display over Sangam will feature all the aircraft scheduled to take part in the aerial display on October 8. As a result, residents of Sangam city witnessed a delightful and spectacular fly-past by the IAF on the eve of the full-dress rehearsal on Thursday, said Gp Capt Samir Gangakhedkar, PRO (Defence), Prayagraj.

The aircraft which participated in the practise run on Thursday included C-130J Super Hercules, Chetak, Tejas, Mirage, Embraer, Sukhoi-30, Dakota, Tiger Moth and Rafale besides Sarang (the helicopter air display team of the IAF) and Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), he added.

Various formations expected on Friday by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic display team include ‘VIC formation’, ‘diamond formation’ and many more. Apart from this Akash Ganga Sky Display team of the IAF is also expected to be seen in action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On October 8, Sarang team will be performing a five aircraft display for the first time. The streaming of Air Force Day Parade and aerial display will be live on Doordarshan (DD), All India Radio, FM 93.5, YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) IAF_MCC and Facebook on Sunday.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for routing of traffic and arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event. Officials said that the aerial display is multidirectional and therefore it can be viewed from all sides of Sangam, Arail ghat, Jhunsi side, Shastri bridge and surrounding areas.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON