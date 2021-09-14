Air India cancels Delhi flight after plane hits bird before take-off from Raipur

A Delhi-bound didn’t take off after hitting a bird while ascending on runway at Chhattisgarh’s Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur on Tuesday, officials said.

Union minister of state for tribal affairs Renuka Singh, who was going to Delhi to attend a meeting of the Union cabinet, was among the passengers.

Airport director Rakesh Ranjan Sahay told media that Air India flight AI 469, with 179 passengers, was going to Delhi from Raipur airport when a bird hit the plane at 10.05am following which the take-off was cancelled.

Officials said that the passengers were deboarded after the incident. “Later, when the airport staff inspected the runaway, they found dead birds. The airport authorities and Air India staff are inspecting the aircraft and the exact damage is yet to ascertained,” he said.