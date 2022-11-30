Air Marshal Vibhas Pande visits AFS-Manauri

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command of Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Marshal Vibhas Pande and his wife Ruchira Pande, president, Air Force Families Welfare Association (AFFWA-Regional) concluded their three-day visit to Air Force Station, Manauri on Tuesday.

On their arrival, they were received by Air Commodore Kada Srinivasa Rao, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station-Manauri and his wife K Sujatha Rao, president, AFWWA (Local), informed Shantanu Pratap Singh, public relations officer (Defence), Prayagraj.

The Air Marshal was presented a guard of honour and briefed by the Air Officer Commanding, regarding the role and tasks undertaken by the depot, he added.

The AOC-in-C reviewed the logistics infrastructure of the depot and addressed air warriors of the station. He motivated the depot personnel to continue their efforts towards providing techno-logistics support to sustain operations of various fleets including new inductions, the PRO (Defence) said.

Ruchira Pande visited various AFFWA (Local) ventures including AFFWA Play School and interacted with the Sanginis. She appreciated the welfare activities undertaken at Air Force Station-Manauri by the Air Force Families Welfare Association (Local).

