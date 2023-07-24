Couple accuses Spicejet airlines of refusing to let them fly with 3-day old infant

A couple from Darbhanga has accused Spicejet airlines of refusing to let them board a scheduled flight with their three-day-old infant despite having charged for the “lap passenger”.

A flight takes off from Darbhanga airport. (HT FILE)

Anil Kumar Jha and his wife were scheduled to board the Darbhanga-New Delhi flight at 1.50 pm on Monday. However, when they reached the check-in counter, the airline staff told them that the newborn couldn't to fly with them as a “lap passenger” since the infant was only three days old.

Jha, who was flying to Delhi to visit a terminally ill relative, said, “They cited the airlines’ norms while refusing us entry along with our newborn.”

The couple claimed they had provided the infant’s age during the ticket booking process.

In a desperate attempt to meet the airline’s requirements, a relative rushed to a local doctor to obtain a medical fitness certificate for the child. However, the airline staff refused to entertain the certificate.

Dr Om Prakash, a noted neonatal expert in the city, confirmed he had examined the newborn and found the baby to be “healthy and completely fit” for air travel.

Satyendra Jha, the director of Darbhanga airport, just reiterated the airline’s refusal to allow the newborn on the flight.

According to the classification of a lap child on Spicejet’s website, “infants are classified as children above 7 days and below 2 years of age on the date of travel.”

In response to the incident, Spicejet has assured the couple of a full refund for their expenses on booking tickets.

Jha said the airlines staff have asked to furnish an email for the refund, including ₹1700 they had paid for the “lap passenger”.

