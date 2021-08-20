Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Airline staffer held for stealing at Delhi’s IGI airport

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 01:42 AM IST
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed an airline staffer for allegedly stealing items from the cargo area of the Indira Gandhi International airport.

A CISF official said that at 9.40pm on Wednesday, CISF personnel on duty found the behaviour of suspect, Ajay Sharma who was part of the Air India ground staff, suspicious and intercepted him while he exited the gates. Three laptops and a smart watch were recovered from his possession.

Officials said that when questioned, he did not respond satisfactorily or produce any document to show it belonged to him.

The stolen items were then handed over to Delhi Police at IGI Airport police station after which a case was registered under sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC against Sharma.

