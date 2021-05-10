Ajit Singh’s ashes immersed in Ganga

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh’s ashes were immersed in the Ganga at Brijghat in Garhmukteshwar on Sunday.

Ajit Singh’s son Jayant Chaudhary, along with his wife Charu and two more relatives were present during the immersion of the ashes mid-stream of the river with Vedic rituals.

Former prime minister the late Chaudhary Charan Singh’s son Ajit Singh succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at a private hospital in Gurugram on May 6. He had tested positive on April 20.

An IIT Kharagpur alumnus, Ajit Singh entered politics in 1986 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He, thereafter, represented the Baghpat constituency in the Lok Sabha six times and served as a Union cabinet minister four times.

Rashtirya Lok Dal state spokesperson Sunil Rohta said party leaders and workers were not informed about the immersion ritual in order to guard against an influx of people in view of the Covid-19 situation

He said people paid tribute to the late leader from their homes.