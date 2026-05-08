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Akashvani Kohima organises marathon to mark 90 years of broadcasting in India

Akashvani Kohima organises marathon to mark 90 years of broadcasting in India

Updated on: May 08, 2026 06:03 pm IST
PTI |
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Kohima, A marathon was organised by Akashvani Kohima to mark 90 years of broadcasting in the country on Friday.

Akashvani Kohima organises marathon to mark 90 years of broadcasting in India

The marathon, flagged off from Old MLA Hostel Junction by Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, B Henok Buchem, culminated at High School junction.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Director of Youth Resources and Sports, Nagaland, Kethosituo Sekhose, said radio continues to remain an important source of information, particularly in rural areas.

Sekhose said radio has connected generations over the decades and continues to play a vital role in reaching people across communities.

Stressing the importance of fitness and healthy living, he encouraged citizens to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 through active participation in nation-building.

In his speech, Buchem described the event as a symbol of the "marathon of voices, music, news and stories" that have reached millions of people through broadcasting over the decades.

In the boys' category, Ketouselie of TM Government High School secured first position, while Vibeizonuo Nienu of Dr Neilhouzhu Kire Government Higher Secondary School, Seikhazou, won the girls' category.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Akashvani Kohima organises marathon to mark 90 years of broadcasting in India
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Akashvani Kohima organises marathon to mark 90 years of broadcasting in India
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