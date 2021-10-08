Akhada Parishad former chief’s death: CBI questions Balbeer Giri, Math sewadars as part of its probe

PRAYAGRAJ: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, probing the death of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad’s (ABAP) former chief Narendra Giri, on Thursday questioned his disciple Balbeer Giri, the newly appointed successor and head of the Baghambari Gaddi Math.

A senior official, aware of the ongoing investigation, said that Balbeer Giri was questioned about the incident at the Bhaganbari Gaddi Math for an hour during which he was also asked about Anand Giri, one of the three accused, of abetting Narendra Giri for suicide, and allegations that he was harassing Narendra Giri since being sidelined by him last year.

The CBI officials also tried to get information regarding land deals and other financial transactions that could have a role in the seer’s death. The three-member CBI team questioned two of the Sewadars Babloo and Sumit, who were among the first to reach the site where Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan on September 20. This was the third time when the sewadars have been questioned regarding the incident by the CBI officials.

“The team visited the Bade Hanuman temple located at the banks of Sangam that was being headed by Mahant Narendra Giri till the time of his death. CBI team questioned the workers and the priests there regarding Anand Giri, second accused and a priest at the temple, Aadya Tiwari as well as Aadya’s son Sandeep,” the official added.

The CBI is believed to be carrying out psychological autopsy of the incident which is considered one of the most valuable tools of research on suicides. The method involves collecting all available information on the deceased via structured interviews of family members, other relatives, friends and colleagues to reach to the bottom of the circumstances that could have led to a death.

As part of it, CBI officials are also trying to piece together the scenario by informal interactions with individuals who had regular access to the Math premises and directly or indirectly were aware of the daily goings on in the Math campus. Though CBI sleuths right from the beginning have maintained their distance from media persons, suicide angle is still believed to be emerging as the reason for death of Narendra Giri despite insistence of Anand Giri of foul play in his Guru’s death.