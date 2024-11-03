Akharas to induct women saints, give message of empowerment

Call for women empowerment will gain strength during the mega religious fair of Mahaklumbh in Prayagraj as all the recognised 13 ancient Akharas (Hindu monastic orders) are gearing up to not just prominently include women saints in their sacred ‘Rajsi Snan (Royal bathing formerly known as Shahi Snan) but also appoint more than 50 women saints as senior office-bearers with titles of Mahant and Mahamandaleshwar in their monastic orders during the 45-day religious congregation, said saints. (Pic for representation)

Rajsi Snan is the ritualistic bathing of saints and seers in Sangam preceded by a grand parade on major bathing festivals during Kumbh and Mahakumbh.

With possibilities of more names of women saints being added to the list by the akharas, their number may increase even further in the coming days ahead of the formal start of the mela on January 13, 2025, they said.

Saints say that at a time when women are excelling on every front in the world, they are also doing so by becoming the flag-bearers of Sanatan Dharma. Akharas appoint Mahamandaleshwars and other office-bearers during Kumbh and Mahakumbh.

Shri Panch Dashnaam Juna Akhada, the largest of the 13 akharas in terms of member saints, even hosts a full-fledged Mai Bada of women saints of its order, that will host a grand ‘Sannyas Diksha’ on a sacred day during the Mahakumbh to anoint women saints in its order.

Apart from this, women will also be given posts on different dates.

Niranjani and Nirmohi Akharas have also made preparations in this regard. As part of this, a mega programme of Akharas will be organised on different dates during Mahakumbh, in which these names will be announced followed by the ceremony of their formal anointment.

Foreign women saints will also be conferred posts. Nirmohi Ani Akhara had appointed eight foreign women mahants in the Kumbh Mela-2019. Akhara’s secretary Mahant Rajendra Das said that this time too many women foreign saints will also be given positions in the Akhara. This is necessary to propagate Sanatan Dharma in all four directions of the world, he maintained.

“Mothers and sisters are venerable for us. Like every other work, they also contribute in propagating and strengthening the reach of the Sanatan Dharma. During Mahakumbh-2025 we plan to confer prestigious posts during the fair and ensure that they ride with pride as part of the procession of saints for the rituals of the royal bathing on the major bathing festivals during the fair,” said Mahant Ravindrapuri, secretary of Shri Panchayati Taponidhi Niranjani Akhara and president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad—the apex decision-making body of the 13 Hindu monastic orders.