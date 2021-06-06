Akhilesh: Farmers worst-hit under BJP govt

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday held the BJP government responsible for the ‘worsening condition of farmers in the state’.

In a statement, he alleged that the condition of farmers has deteriorated the most in the state under the BJP government and they were badly hit financially.

Akhilesh also blamed the three new farming laws introduced by the union government for “breaking down the agricultural economy”. He said that there was a big farmer movement against the new laws and even after a long time the anger of the farmers had not subsided. “The unity of the farmers will shatter the arrogance of the BJP. The farmers did not get remunerative prices for their crops from the BJP government. The BJP government had made tall claims about doubling the income of farmers just to grab their votes. To mislead them, the BJP government promised MSP (minimum statutory price), but in reality, the crop procurement was not done on MSP. The MSP of wheat of ₹1,975 per quintal was only in the advertisements. In reality the farmer are forced to sell wheat to middlemen at throwaway prices.”

On sugarcane farmers in the state, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Sugarcane farmers are badly hit in the state. Even in the crushing season, their produce was not procured. Even today, sugar mills owe farmers more than ₹20,000 crore. There is also a provision of interest on the arrears, but when the principal is not being paid, who will pay the interest?”

“The farmers are being cheated by reducing the weight of the sacks of fertilisers and increasing the price. Farmers are already badly affected by the increase in the price of diesel, food items and transportation cost. They are fed up with these tricks of the BJP and now they have resolved to give a befitting reply. Justice will be done to the farmers in 2022 when the Samajwadi Party government will return to power,” he said.