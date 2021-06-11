Akhilesh takes a swipe at BJP, says UP suffering from political malady

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh, saying the state was suffering from a political malady along with the Covid pandemic.

He made the remark in connection with speculation about political developments in the BJP vis-à-vis UP.

“There is so much of running around between Delhi and Lucknow. People of the state are fully aware of the truth,” he said on the day when the chief minister Yogi Adityanath went to Delhi and met the Union home minister Amit Shah. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

He charged the BJP and its government of pursuing vendetta politics against the Samajwadi Party.

“There is no doubt that BJP has spread political malady in the state. It ran the government and administration on the lines of religion, this government acted with a vendetta against Opposition leaders. The administration takes action under the Epidemic Act against the people and Opposition members but turns a blind eye to all the Covid protocol violations by BJP leaders and members. In Meerut, a BJP leader put up a hoarding asking people not to wear a mask if they feel healthy,” he alleged.

The SP chief alleged that the data about Covid cases coming down was fake as “there are a lot of infected people in hospitals and homes”.

He said even though experts had indicted there could be a third wave, the vaccination drive was extremely slow in the state.

“The government is doing a lot of publicity regarding free vaccination, but villagers are confused about the online and offline registration for it,” he said.