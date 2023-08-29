Akshayvat corridor expected to be ready in 10 months

The highly anticipated Akshayvat corridor is well on its way to completion, with a target set for it to be ready by June 2024. The Akshayvat Temple (HT File Photo)

Pilgrims and tourists flocking to Prayagraj will soon have the opportunity to pay obeisance at the temples of Akshayvat and visit Patalpuri, and Saraswati Koop using this corridor, officials said.

A meeting was held between the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) and army officials on Monday wherein in-depth discussions were held on the advancement of various projects, including Akshayvat, and their timely completion.

Arvind Singh Chauhan, vice-chairman, PDA and CEO of Prayagraj Mela Authority, emphasised on the target of having the project completed by June 2024.

A budget of around ₹18 crore has been allocated to the army by the Prayagraj Smart City Initiative for the project’s execution. The tendering process too is complete, and the executing agency has been instructed to start work at the earliest, Chauhan said.

Using the funds, the plan is also to construct a grand welcome gate for visitors, a vital component of the overall project. Moreover, a meticulously designed corridor will guide visitors from the entrance to the splendid Akshayvat site. Enhancements to the railing and flooring on both sides of the corridor are also in the plan, he added.

The visitor experience will be further enhanced by the provision of amenities such as shelters, restrooms, and benches strategically placed outside temples. Improved security measures will also be put in place at the entrance to Patalpuri, as also upgraded railings and restroom facilities.

To celebrate the historical significance of the location, distinct flex boards on the walls would inform visitors both about the Mahakumbh and Prayagraj’s rich heritage. This holistic approach aims to provide an immersive cultural and spiritual encounter for all who visit, the officials said.

According to Hindu scriptures, Akshayvat is indestructible and offers salvation to those who offer prayers here. The sacred tree also finds mention in the Vedas and Puranas and Goddess Sita is believed to have offered prayers at the tree.

Legend has it that sage Markandeya asked Lord Narayan to display his divine power. Narayana flooded the world for a moment, but only Akshayavat remained visible above water.

In a related development, preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025 were also reviewed in an online meeting led by the Mahakumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand. The meeting emphasised the necessity of promptly inviting tenders for over 23 approved projects, for which the first instalment of funds exceeding ₹108 crore has already been released by the state government.

With less than a year and a half remaining until the start of the mega religious fair, meticulous planning and execution have taken centre stage.

During the meeting, Anand stressed the importance of adhering to timelines and directed the chief engineer of the Public Works Department to ensure timely tendering of the project.

