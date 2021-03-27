AKTU VC suspends associate prof for submitting fake documents

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow on Saturday suspended associate professor, Satyendra Singh of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow for submitting fake documents seeking promotion for the post of professor under the career advancement scheme (CAS). A committee has been formed to prepare a charge sheet against him.

AKTU vice-chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak said, on March 22 this year, an investigation was launched to ascertain the veracity of educational documents submitted by Satyendra Singh to seek promotion. In the investigation, it was found that Singh submitted an array of documents to stake a claim for the promotion which the university found to be fake.

The university administration has formed a three-member committee headed by prof Karunakar Singh to look into the matter. The committee was asked to prepare a charge sheet report regarding the matter within a month.

When contacted Satyendra Singh claimed that he has submitted original documents and they are not fake. He also said that he has not received any official communication for his suspension from IET. Singh said he is presently on leave and is not aware of any developments.