Home / Cities / Others / AKTU VC suspends associate prof for submitting fake documents
others

AKTU VC suspends associate prof for submitting fake documents

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow on Saturday suspended associate professor, Satyendra Singh of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow for submitting fake documents seeking promotion for the post of professor under the career advancement scheme (CAS)
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 11:28 PM IST
HT Image

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow on Saturday suspended associate professor, Satyendra Singh of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow for submitting fake documents seeking promotion for the post of professor under the career advancement scheme (CAS). A committee has been formed to prepare a charge sheet against him.

AKTU vice-chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak said, on March 22 this year, an investigation was launched to ascertain the veracity of educational documents submitted by Satyendra Singh to seek promotion. In the investigation, it was found that Singh submitted an array of documents to stake a claim for the promotion which the university found to be fake.

The university administration has formed a three-member committee headed by prof Karunakar Singh to look into the matter. The committee was asked to prepare a charge sheet report regarding the matter within a month.

When contacted Satyendra Singh claimed that he has submitted original documents and they are not fake. He also said that he has not received any official communication for his suspension from IET. Singh said he is presently on leave and is not aware of any developments.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi may experience a very warm Holi: IMD

Stay indoors or face action, govt, police urge residents before Holi festivities

Gehlot hits out at Centre over GNCTD Bill, says it’s against spirit of democracy

Septic tank deaths: Four of Ghazipur banquet hall arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP