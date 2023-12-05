Alarming Oversight: One in four gun licencees untraceable in Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR A concerning revelation has emerged as authorities conducted the latest round of address verifications for weapon licencees in the district. Shockingly, one in every four licencees had an untraceable location linked to their registered address. The lapse has thrust these individuals under the scrutiny of law enforcement, either due to a failure to update their address upon relocation or providing inaccurate information for their gun licence issuance.

One in every four licencees had an untraceable location linked to their registered address. (Representational photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The anonymity breach has come to light in response to a directive from the Election Commission, prompting a thorough verification of armed licencees ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. ADG Akhil Kumar confirmed that, in line with the commission’s orders, verification efforts have led to the initiation of arms licence cancellation proceedings against those implicated in criminal cases.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Officials have disclosed that in the Gorakhpur zone alone, a staggering 16,162 arms licencees were not found at their registered addresses. A comprehensive report on this matter has been dispatched to higher authorities.

The scrutiny of addresses revealed that out of 21,624 weapon licencees, a substantial 7,955 arms licence holders in Gorakhpur district were untraceable at their registered addresses. Similar trends were observed in neighbouring districts, with 3,417 out of 13,337 arms licence holders in Deoria, 405 out of 3,515 in Maharajganj, 543 out of 5,368 in Kushinagar, and 492 out of 7,429 in Basti having shifted without updating their addresses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This exercise, initiated with the aim of maintaining peace during the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024, has prompted police station in-charges to initiate contact with these individuals through their registered phone numbers. The communication directs them to promptly update their addresses to safeguard their licences.

Officials revealed that the Election Commission had specifically instructed police officials to furnish information regarding criminal cases registered against weapons licence holders after the state assembly elections in 2022. The commission has also sought detailed reports on individuals who have relocated since the issuance of their licences.